Israeli Officials Rage at Agreement to Allow Fuel Into Gaza
INFIGHTING
Top Israeli officials are ticked that their colleagues have given the OK for two trucks of fuel to enter Gaza daily following a “special request” from the U.S., The Times of Israel reported Friday. The fuel, which amounts to less than two to four percent of what Gaza received per day pre-war, will be used to prevent the collapse of Gaza’s sewage system, said Israel’s national security council chairman, Tzachi Hanegbi. That system, like most infrastructure in the strip, has been on life support as fuel has nearly run out completely—leaving all but one hospital inoperable, and leading to total blackouts. Hanegbi said saving the sewer system will prevent the outbreak of disease, which would affect both Palestinians and Israeli troops, potentially bringing Israel’s ground operation to a halt. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich strongly disproved, saying it was “illegal” for the war cabinet to make a determination without the security cabinet’s blessing. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir fumed that the fuel was akin to “giving the enemy humanitarian gifts.”