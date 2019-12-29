Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Condemns New York Attack
Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both expressed shock and outrage over a knife attack in New York at the home of a rabbi who was celebrating the seventh night of Hannukah with around 100 worshipers. “We are praying for the rapid recovery of those injured,” Rivlin said in a statement to CNN. “The rise of anti-Semitism is not just a Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of Israel’s problem. We must work together to confront this evil, which is raising its head again and is a genuine threat around the world.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed solidarity with the victims during the opening remarks at his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday. “Israel condemns in every sense the latest anti-Semitic incidents and the brutal attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the rabbi’s house in Monsey, New York,” he said. “We will work together in every way with the local authorities in order to help eliminate this phenomena. We offer our help to all countries.”