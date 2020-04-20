Israeli PM Netanyahu and Rival Benny Gantz Agree to Form Emergency Coalition Government
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz of the Kahol Lavan party agreed on Monday to form an “emergency” coalition, which will extend the prime minister’s tenure. “An agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government is now being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White [alliance] chairman... Benny Gantz,” a joint statement reads. Netanyahu, who has been in office for the past 11 years, was indicted on corruption charges in January. The agreement brings together rival factions that have been at odds for years and gives way to a more unified political effort in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. Israeli media said that under the agreement, Netanyahu would remain prime minister for the first half of a three-year period, while Gantz would take over for the remainder.
On Sunday, thousands of Israelis stood six feet apart to protest government coronavirus policies that they see as a breach of democracy, including phone tracking of civilians.