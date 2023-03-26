CHEAT SHEET
Netanyahu Slams Dinner Between Trump and Nick Fuentes, Kanye West
Once close Donald Trump ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again renounced the former U.S. president’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. In an interview with right-wing commentator Piers Morgan, Netanyahu told the New York Post he thinks their meeting was a “horrible” move. “I think it’s a big mistake. It’s wrong from every point of view,” he said. “[Anti-semitism] should not be countenanced, it should not be accepted, it should be rebuked and condemned and that’s what I do. And I don’t care where it comes from, or from whom.”