Israeli Raid on Refugee Camp Leaves Nine Dead, Palestinians Say
‘REAL STATE OF WAR’
Nine people, including an elderly woman, were killed during an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials say. The troops also allegedly left others wounded, and Palestinian health minister Mai al-Kaila separately claimed that Israeli forces “stormed Jenin government hospital and intentionally fired teargas canisters at the pediatric department.” Israel’s army did not comment on the specific accusations but confirmed its “forces are operating in Jenin.” Kamal Abu al-Rub, Jenin’s deputy governor, said residents are living in a “real state of war,” adding that Israeli troops are “shooting at everything that moves.” Thursday’s alleged death toll represents one of the deadliest incidents in the West Bank since Israeli forces stepped up raids last year, with 2022 recording the most deaths in the Palestinian territory since UN records began in 2005.