Israeli Reporter Pays On-Air Tribute to Sister Killed in Hamas Music Fest Attack
‘NEVER STOPPED SMILING’
An Israeli TV news reporter paid heartbreaking tribute to her younger sister live on the air after she was killed by Hamas militants at an Oct. 7 music festival massacre only a couple miles from the Gaza border. Hen Zender, who works for Israel’s Channel 13, returned to the air Sunday after two weeks off to mourn. On her decision to get back to reporting, Zender said, “It was a matter of time because I knew this was something I needed to do, first and foremost for myself and also for [my sister] Noa.” While reporting at Ashkelon, a coastal city that has been targeted by Hamas rockets, Zender remembered her sister as “someone who knew how to conquer the world, knew how to make people happy,” and “never stopped smiling.” To conclude the loving tribute, Zender said, “We swore to choose life.” At least 1,400 Israelis were killed on Oct. 7, and hundreds more were taken hostage.