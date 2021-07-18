Israeli Spyware Used to Target Journalists, Activists Worldwide: Investigation

Read it at The Washington Post
Israeli spyware licensed to governments around the world to surveil criminals and terrorists has been used instead to hack the smartphones of at least 37 journalists, activists, businesspeople, and more, according to a new investigation by a consortium of media organizations. Among the 37 smartphones, included on a list of 50,000 numbers, were numbers belonging to two women close to slain Saudi Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and journalists for The New York Times and CNN. The NSO Group called the investigation’s findings on its Pegasus spyware baseless.