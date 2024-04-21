Israeli Strikes on Rafah Kill Nearly 20 People—Mostly Kids
DEADLY
Two Israeli strikes on the Gazan city of Rafah overnight on Sunday—the day after the U.S. House of Representatives passed an aid package for Israel and other war-torn countries—killed 22 people, according to the Associated Press. Of those, 18 were children, according to hospital records. Another victim was a pregnant woman, though doctors managed to save the baby, according to the AP. The strikes came as international leaders have urged Israel not to proceed with a long-planned invasion of Rafah, including President Joe Biden. Israel has maintained it needs to move into Rafah to complete its mission of dismantling Hamas following the Oct. 7 attack, but it has yet to move into the city while ceasefire and hostage-release negotiations have continued. More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war broke out as of Sunday, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health.