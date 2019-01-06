Israeli Supermodel Bar Refaeli Accused of Hiding $6 Million To Avoid Taxes

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli is expected to be indicted on charges of tax evasion and money laundering in her homeland for allegedly trying to hide $6 million from tax officials, TMZ reports, citing local sources. Refaeli, who has long been under investigation, allegedly tried skirting taxes by saying she primarily lived in the U.S., and then telling U.S. authorities that her main residence was in Israel. The tax evasion was committed from 2006 to 2012, authorities allege, meaning some of Refaeli’s alleged financial misdeeds took place when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio. The 33-year-old’s parents are also poised to be charged with tax evasion and money laundering, and these counts were prompted by the same investigation, per TMZ. Refaeli’s lawyer insisted that Israeli officials are walking away from an agreement she brokered with them in 2009, and that the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover girl “hasn’t hidden anything.”
