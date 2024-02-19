Israeli Swimmer Booed at World Aquatics Championships in Doha
‘PROUD OF THAT’
An Israeli swimmer was continually booed on Sunday at the Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships as she celebrated her silver-medal finish in the 400-meter individual medley and was again during the medal ceremony. Anastasia Gorbenko’s presence (along with her fellow Israeli athletes) at the swimming championships in Qatar had drawn widespread criticism from pro-Palestine groups and media amid the Israeli military’s campaign in Gaza. The Associated Press reported that while boos rang out from the crowd at the Aspire Dome, there were also plenty of cheers and applause. Nevertheless, according to Reuters, Gorbenko was defiant in the face of any jeering, reportedly telling the press, “I’m here to represent my country… And I’m doing this with the Israeli flag and I’m proud of that. And whoever doesn’t like it, it’s just not my problem.” She further told reporters: “I’ve been here a week, I heard all these noises but I’m with ear-plugs. I’m in my zone. I’m here to do what I love to do, which is sports.”