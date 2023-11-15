Israeli Troops Blow Up Parliament Building in Gaza: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Israeli troops have blown up the parliament building in Gaza, according to a report Wednesday, two days after IDF soldiers seized the complex. According to Israel’s Ynet, the destruction of the building took place after members of the Golani Brigade took control of the site on Monday. A photograph was shared online Monday purportedly showing soldiers in the brigade posing and unfurling Israeli flags inside the building in Gaza City, where Israel is fighting Hamas in response to the militant group’s Oct. 7 attacks. The English X account of Israel’s i24NEWS on Wednesday shared what it claimed was a video showing the parliament building being destroyed.