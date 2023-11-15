CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Israeli Troops Have Entered Gaza’s Largest Hospital Complex

    ESCALATION

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    People, including Palestinian children, who fled their house due to Israeli strikes, gather at Al Shifa hospital.

    Stringer/Reuters

    The Israeli military said its troops had entered Gaza’s largest hospital complex on Wednesday after a days-long siege of the medical center, according to reports. The Israel Defense Forces said the raid was part of a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas,” which the IDF previously alleged had a subterranean command outpost built under the hospital. Hamas has stringently denied the claims. The situation has been “dire” at Al-Shifa hospital for much of the last week amid shortages of fuel and critical medical supplies, according to officials. On Tuesday, it was announced that more than 100 people had been buried in a mass grave at the facility. President Joe Biden said Monday that the hospital “must be protected,” adding that it was his “hope and expectation” that a “less intrusive action” would be planned relative to the site.

    Read it at Reuters