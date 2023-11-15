Israeli Troops Have Entered Gaza’s Largest Hospital Complex
ESCALATION
The Israeli military said its troops had entered Gaza’s largest hospital complex on Wednesday after a days-long siege of the medical center, according to reports. The Israel Defense Forces said the raid was part of a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas,” which the IDF previously alleged had a subterranean command outpost built under the hospital. Hamas has stringently denied the claims. The situation has been “dire” at Al-Shifa hospital for much of the last week amid shortages of fuel and critical medical supplies, according to officials. On Tuesday, it was announced that more than 100 people had been buried in a mass grave at the facility. President Joe Biden said Monday that the hospital “must be protected,” adding that it was his “hope and expectation” that a “less intrusive action” would be planned relative to the site.