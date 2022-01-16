Israelis Protest at First Whiff of Netanyahu’s Potential Plea Deal
DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT
Protesters and critics have expressed their discontent with reports that a plea deal is in the works for former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in multiple cases. The former prime minister is said to be negotiating a deal in which he would agree to leave politics in exchange for an end to the trials. Under the potential deal, he’d no longer face bribery and fraud charges and one of the cases against him would be dropped. Protesters, who want to see him publicly tried, gathered in front of the attorney general’s home to make their anger known. “The man who worked to destroy the public’s trust in the foundations of democracy for personal reasons is not eligible for deals,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz tweeted.