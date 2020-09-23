Netanyahu Likes to Bring His Dirty Laundry to D.C. for Free Cleaning: WaPo
BIBI’S BUTTON UPS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently on trial in his home country for metaphorical dirty laundry, is fond of bringing literal soiled clothes to the U.S. for cleaning at the presidential guesthouse in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Staff at the residence clean the clothes of diplomats free of charge. One official told the Post, “The Netanyahus are the only ones who bring actual suitcases of dirty laundry for us to clean. After multiple trips, it became clear this was intentional.”
A spokesperson for the Israeli embassy in D.C. told the Post that talk of Netanyahu’s laundry was a distraction from historic normalization agreements Israel signed with Arab nations this month. The spokesperson gave a laundry list to prove it. “On this visit, for example, there was no dry cleaning, only a couple shirts were laundered for the public meeting, and the Prime Minister’s suit and Mrs. Netanyahu’s dress were ironed also for the public meeting. Oh yes, a pair of pajamas that the Prime Minister wore on the 12 hour flight from Israel to Washington was also laundered.”