Benjamin Netanyahu Changes Tune to Reject Biden-Backed Ceasefire Deal
NO END IN SIGHT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated Sunday he’d walked back his plan to accept a ceasefire deal endorsed by the United Nations and Joe Biden, Axios reported, citing an interview with Israel’s pro-Netanyahu television channel, Channel 14. Netanyahu reportedly said he hopes to reach a “partial deal” that would see some Israeli hostages released by Hamas while Israel’s ground assault in Gaza continues. “I am ready to do a partial deal, it is no secret, that will bring back some of the people,” he reportedly told an Israeli TV network Sunday. “But we are committed to continue the war after the pause in order to achieve the goal of destroying Hamas. I will not give up on this. I will not stop the war and leave Hamas standing in Gaza,” he said. While Netanyahu claimed his stance was no secret, Sunday marked the first time he indicated he was no longer considering a long-term ceasefire deal that was partially negotiated by U.S. officials. The White House declined to comment on Netanyahu’s comments, Axios reported. Officials say approximately 120 hostages remain in Gaza, where local officials say 37,000 Palestinians have been killed in fighting with Israel since Hamas’ grisly Oct. 7 terror attack.