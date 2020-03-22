Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Says He Wants to Rotate Prime Minister Role

Read it at Jerusalem Post
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed late Saturday night to rotate out as prime minister if his rival Benny Gantz joins a unity government. Netanyahu added that he would agree on a transition date without any “shticks or tricks.” Netanyahu said his Likud party and Gantz’s and Blue and White party had completed negotiations for a national unity government. “Millions of Israelis are waiting for us,” he added. Gantz was not as optimistic, denying instead that any agreement had been made. “Those who want unity do not work with ultimatums and harmful leaks and certainly do not try to hurt our democracy and citizens by paralyzing the Knesset.”