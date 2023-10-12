Israel’s Health Minister: Don’t Treat Wounded Hamas Attackers

Read it at The Jerusalem Post
Israel’s health minister has told medical staff in the public health system that they should refuse care to captured Hamas attackers. “Since the beginning of the fighting, the issue of treating the damned and despicable Hamas terrorists within the public hospitals has piled up a tremendous difficulty on the health system,” Moshe Arbel wrote in a directive, according to The Jerusalem Post. “In these difficult times, the health system should focus fully on the treatment of the victims of the criminal massacre, the IDF soldiers and preparedness for the next.”