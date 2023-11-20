IDF Video Showing Alleged Hamas Tunnel Was Filmed at Al-Shifa Hospital: NYT
ON RECORD
Videos released by Israel’s military Sunday allegedly showing a tunnel used by Hamas were verified by The New York Times as having been recorded at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s biggest medical facility, which was stormed by Israeli forces last week. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published the videos in an effort to support claims that Hamas had a command center beneath the hospital—a claim that Hamas has consistently denied. The footage allegedly shows a 55-meter section of a tunnel 10 meters below the hospital. Later Sunday, the IDF released more footage allegedly showing two hostages captured in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks being brought into Al-Shifa by armed gunmen on the same day they were abducted. The Israeli military claimed the images proved Hamas used the facility as “terrorist infrastructure.” The Times verified the location as Al-Shifa but did not confirm the hostages' identities or the timestamps shown.