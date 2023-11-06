Israel’s War Against Hamas Has Killed More U.N. Workers Than Any Other Conflict
‘SHOCK AND HORROR’
The war between Israel and Hamas has left more United Nations workers dead than in any other single conflict, the organization’s Inter-Agency Standing Committee said in a statement. The committee, which describes itself as the “highest-level humanitarian coordination forum” of the U.N., said 88 staffers in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) had already been killed since the conflict in Gaza dramatically escalated less than a month ago. The statement said the world has watched “in shock and horror” at the spiraling “numbers of lives lost and torn apart,” and called for more aid to enter the besieged enclave, greater protections for civilians, and for the “immediate and unconditional release of all civilians held hostage.” “We need an immediate ceasefire,” the statement added. “It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now.”