CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Istanbul Police Arrest, Assault Hundreds Over Pride March
HOMOPHOBIA REMAINS
Read it at Associated Press
Police in Istanbul, Turkey, arrested hordes of people on Sunday marching for Pride Month, according to the Associated Press. Local LGBTQ groups said more than 100 people were arrested for marching through Turkey’s largest city, which has banned such parades since 2014 ,even as 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of pride marches in Istanbul. Of those arrested, local journalists said “many” were beaten by police, though residents throughout the city banged pots and pans in solidarity with the marchers, according to the Associated Press. “We do not give up, we are not afraid! We will continue our activities in safe places and online,” the Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week Committee wrote on Twitter.