IT Company Blames Wildly Racist Job Posting on Rogue Junior Employee
NOT FOR HIRE
A Virginia-based IT firm has blamed a junior recruiter after their job posting explicitly requesting white candidates went viral. The Indeed.com listing from Arthur Grand Technologies, which was shared by a Twitter user Tuesday evening, sought “Only Born US Citizens [White] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX.” After the ad spread on social media, Arthur Grand Technologies’ Facebook page, Twitter account and website all went dark. At first, the company wrote on their LinkedIn that they “conducted an investigation and discovered that a new junior recruiter at our firm was responsible for the offending job posting.” However, they later claimed a former employee “took an existing posting and added discriminatory language, then reposted it through his own account.” The company added that they were a minority-owned business and were pursuing legal action against the rogue poster.