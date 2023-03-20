This Brightening Concealer-Serum Covers My Dark Circles and Hides My Dark Spots Like a Magic Eraser

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone with chronic dark undereye circles and some dark spots thanks to sun damage, concealer is a non-negociable in mt makeup routine. Not only does it help me look more awake, but it also gives my skin a smooth, even-toned canvas. For the past few years, my go-to concealer has been the infamous Tarte Shape Tape, but recently, I decided it was time to change it up. When I caught wind of It Cosmetics’ newest launch, the Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum, I knew I had to try it—especilly since I’ve been a fan of its other complexion products for years. My thoughts? Well, let’s just say this concealer won’t be leaving my makeup bag anytime soon.

It Cosmetics is known for infusing its makeup with skincare ingredients (i.e. its best-selling Your Skin But Better CC Cream) to not only enhance even out the skin by blurring imperfections instantly, but also to target common skincare concerns like lifting dullness and softening texture with continuous use. Naturally, the new IT Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer Serum is no different.

The formula has a medium coverage finish and smealessly minimize the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, and dark circles. It’s also infused with depuffing and skin-loving ingredients including caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to improve elasticisty and fine lines over time.

Now, on to the review. First things first: I’ve been using this concealer for a few weeks now and I can definitely say that a little goes a long way. After applying my sunscreen and foundation, I put a few dabs of the product under my eyes and on my dark spots and scars. Luckily, I don’t have tons of dark spots, but I did have a few areas of discoloration on my chin from hormonal breakouts.

Using a wet beauty sponge, I buff the product into my skin and within seconds it was blended in. The formula is lightweight so it didn’t leave my under eye area feeling or looking cakey. My favorite part about the Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum is the brightening superpowers because it added a gleam to my under eye that helped the shadows disapear—it looked like I actually got eight hours of sleep instead of five.

Overall, the Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer applied easily and stayed on for the entire day. With a price tag of $30, I definitely think it’s expensive for a concealer, but if you think about all of the multifunctional skincare ingredients it contains, it makes it easier to justify the price. Plus, it is dermatologist-tested, vegan and free from parabens, talc, fragrances and mineral oils.

