‘It Ends With Us’ Author Colleen Hoover Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
A major figure in contemporary publishing has disclosed that she is undergoing cancer treatment, revealing a diagnosis she kept private while navigating a demanding period in her career. Colleen Hoover, the author of It Ends With Us, shared in an Instagram Story that she is receiving treatment at Texas Oncology. Posting a mirror selfie in a hospital gown, Hoover wrote, “Second to last day of radiation,” adding, “I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.Oncology, but they’ve been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.” She has not publicly disclosed the type of cancer. Hoover, 46, first revealed the diagnosis in a Facebook post in December, which was shared by content creator Katyinkc. She said she experienced “recurring health issues” while in Canada on the set of the upcoming film adaptation of her novel Reminders of Him and chose to delay treatment until production wrapped. “When I returned home, I found out I had cancer,” Hoover wrote. She said the cancer was removed through surgery and that she required radiation but not chemotherapy. She added that she missed the premiere of Regretting You and other events while awaiting clarity on her prognosis. Hoover previously said she would miss the film’s premiere due to an “unavoidable surgery.”