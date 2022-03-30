HBO Max Wants to Make You Float Too With ‘It’ Prequel Series
Welcome to Derry—that’s the reported title of a new prequel series to horror masterpiece It in development at HBO Max, according to multiple outlets. Insider sources said Tuesday that the series will be set in the 1960s, the era prior to the events of 2017’s It: Part One, and will include Pennywise the Clown’s origin story. It was unclear if the show had been greenlit, according to newsletter The Ankler, which broke the news. But a writer’s room has apparently been greenlit, Deadline reported. The project is set to be executive produced by Andy Muschietti, the director of It: Part One and 2019’s It: Part Two. Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs have also been attached to executive produce, with Fuchs—of Ice Age: Continental Drift fame—penning the project. The It franchise, a reboot of the 1990 horror miniseries based on Stephen King’s bestseller, grossed a combined $1.17 billion around the world.