It Looks Like George Santos Has Confirmed His Drag Past
SAY WHAT?
George Santos’ claim that he was never a drag queen appears to have a hole in it. In fact, the notorious fabulist seems to have confirmed his alter-ego himself in a Wikipedia bio full of even more bizarre lies. The typo-ridden page for Anthony Devolder—a name Santos has used frequently online—said he started his “stage life as an gay night club DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral GAY ‘BEAUTY PAGENTS,” Politico reports. The person who made the edits went by username “anthonydevolder,” implying Santos wrote the bio himself. The page also discusses his guest starring roles on Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, as well as a 2009 movie co-starring with Uma Thurman. Thurman’s only film in 2009, Motherhood, does not include either the name Santos or Devolder in its IMDb cast list. An aide for Santos did not respond to requests for comment.