‘IT WAS A FREAK SHOW!’: Sen. Kennedy Blasts Dems Over Kavanaugh During ACB Hearing
GRANDSTANDING
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) became the leader in the clubhouse on Monday when he provided the first major grandstanding made-for-TV moment during the Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Expressing sympathy for Barrett over the intense scrutiny she will come under during the Senate hearings, Kennedy used his opening statement to lash out at Democrats over the contentious Brett Kavanaugh confirmation.
“I’m not naive. I understand this thing can turn sour really fast, we all watched the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh,” he noted before yelling: “It was a freak show! It looked like the cantina bar scene out of Star Wars!”
After saying that Barrett will be accused of racism and religious bigotry during the hearings, the conservative lawmaker added that “before it’s over they may call you Rosemary’s Baby for all I know!”