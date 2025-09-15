‘It Was Me’: Charlie Kirk Suspect Allegedly Confessed Online Before Arrest

Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk, confessed and apologized to friends for the brazen killing at a Utah campus last week, according to screenshots of a group chat obtained by The Washington Post.

A group chat member shared with The Post screenshots of messages allegedly sent from Robinson’s account on the messaging platform, Discord.

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all,” said the Discord account allegedly belonging to the 22-year-old suspect. “It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

Robinson was taken into custody at around 10 p.m. Thursday as a suspect in the killing of the 31-year-old conservative activist at Utah Valley University.

Screenshots from the Discord group chat—which, according to the anonymous member who provided them, included around 30 people— show members discussing Kirk following the Wednesday shooting.

People paying their respects have left items at a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the headquarters of Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona. Eric Thayer/Getty Images

“I just saw the video holy s---,” one user wrote, according to images of the screenshots. “Bro didn’t deserve to go out like that sad,” the same user added.

Messages from Robinson’s account came on Thursday.

“im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments,” said a message posted around two hours before Robinson was taken into custody. “thanks for all the good times and laughs, you’ve all been so amazing, thank you all for everything,” the message continued.

Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on Thursday, Sept. 11. Handout

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told ABC and other news outlets on Sunday that the suspect was “not cooperating” with authorities, but people around him were.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported Robinson’s Discord messages showed him telling a group chat that the FBI images released during the manhunt for Kirk’s killer depicted his “doppelganger,” who was trying to “get me in trouble.”