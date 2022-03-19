Italy Freezes Oligarch Alexey Mordashov’s $116 Million Sardinian Estate

CHEAT SHEET
Italian authorities have frozen a massive property on the Italian island of Sardinia tied to Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov. As Reuters previously reported, and as the prime minister's media adviser confirmed, the estate is worth approximately 105 million Euros, or $116 million. It's been a tough month for Mordashov, a mining and steel magnate worth some $29 billion, according to Forbes. Earlier in March, authorities also took control of his 215-foot megayacht Lady M at the port of Imperia. Mordashov has been sanctioned by multiple governments and authorities, including the European Union and the United Kingdom.