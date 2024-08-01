Gender War as Female Boxing Match Ends After 46 Seconds

The top U.N. expert on violence against women joined in a surge of online outrage after an Italian Olympic boxer forfeited a fight against an athlete who had previously been declared ineligible for women’s competition.

The fight between Angela Carini and Algerian Imane Khelif lasted just 46 seconds before the Italian, having been hit with two fierce punches to the face, one of which dislodged her chinstrap, decided she couldn’t take it any more.

The 25-year-old welterweight was in tears as Khelif celebrated her victory, screaming in the ring: “Non è giusto!” which translates to “It’s not fair.”

Khelif, also 25, reached the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but was disqualified before the gold medal bout at last year’s world championships because of high testosterone levels. An IBA official said a DNA test had shown Khelif had male XY chromosomes.

She was cleared to compete at the Olympics, which uses different rules, and is one of two women boxers barred from the world championships now allowed to fight in Paris. “I am here for gold,” Khelif told the BBC after Thursday’s victory. “I will fight anybody, I will fight them all.”

The result prompted outrage on social media, as the hashtag #IStandWithAngelaCarini trended.

Among those backing the Italian was Reem Alsalem, the Jordanian human rights lawyer who serves as U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

“#Angelacarini rightly followed her instincts and prioritized her physical safety, but she and other female athletes should not have been exposed to this physical and psychological violence based on their sex,” Alsalem tweeted.

Also weighing in was Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “With those testosterone levels it is not a fair competition. Athletes with masculine characteristics must not be admitted to women’s competitions to protect the rights of athletes,” Meloni told reporters in Paris.

However, boxer Amy Broadhurst, who has beaten Khelif before, took to X saying she does not believe the Algerian is a cheat.

Speaking to reporters after the bout at the North Paris Arena, Carini said she was heartbroken, according to the Guardian.

“I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this,” she said. “I got into the ring to fight. I didn’t give up, but one punch hurt too much and so I said enough. I’m going out with my head held high.”