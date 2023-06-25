CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: Italian Chef Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Ecuador
NABBED
Read it at Il Messaggero
Italian chef and restauranteur Panfilo Colonico was kidnapped at gunpoint in Ecuador on Friday, several Italian publications reported. Security video from the Il Sabore Mio restaurant appears to show two men—with the help of two others dressed as faux policemen—walk into the restaurant and immediately draw guns before walking out with a Colonico in their grasp. A motive for Coloncio’s kidnapping is still unknown as the Italian Foreign Ministry investigates his disappearance. The Canadian-born star chef has only been in Ecuador for two years, but is reportedly already a well-known entrepreneur in the country.