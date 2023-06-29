Italian Authorities Identify Tourist Caught Defacing Roman Colosseum
BRITS BEHAVING BADLY
Italian authorities say they know the identity of the man caught on video recently etching his and his paramour’s names into the ancient walls of the Colosseum in Rome. Another tourist recorded the man beaming as he hacked the words “Ivan+Hayley 23” into a wall on the iconic, 2000-year-old structure in front of his partner. In a tweet noting that police had identified the culprit as a British tourist, Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed that the pair are indeed named Ivan and Hayley. Sangiuliano indicated the case would likely go to trial, and called it an “act that offended everyone across the globe who appreciate the value of archaeology, of monuments and of history.” The tourist could face a hefty fine or several years in prison if found guilty.