Cruise Ships are Back in the Mediterranean

ROME—The more than 1,000 passengers and 1,500 crew now onboard the Italian cruise ship MSC Grandiosa are nothing short of guinea pigs as they set out on a seven-night adventure that most of the world thinks will go terribly wrong. The massive ship, operating at 70 percent capacity, though MSC will not confirm the number who boarded, pushed off from the largely empty cruise terminal of Genoa in northern Italy. It has stops scheduled for Civitavecchia/Rome, where more people will board, before traveling on to Naples, Palermo and Malta before returning to Genoa next Sunday.

The inaugural cruise is the first step to relaunching the multi-billion dollar cruise industry, which has taken a heavy hit in the pandemic, made worse by those initial images at the beginning of the crippled Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan as COVID-19 ripped through its cabins. One-by-one, cruise ships were docked with hordes of passengers disembarking straight into mandatory quarantine. Many argue that it’s too soon to get back to sea, but the cruise lines insist they are doing everything they can to keep passengers safe.

MSC manager Leonardo Massa told The Daily Beast that the safety precautions put in place are the most any cruise line has ever attempted, including more than 100 hand-sanitizing stations, clearly marked social distancing markations “all over the ship,” and “lots of plexiglass.” The buffets will be closed, replaced by pizzerias and sit-down restaurants where movement is limited. And there will be no dancing or other group activities that encourage person-to-person contact.