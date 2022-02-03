Italian Eatery Under Investigation for Allegedly Pushing Unproven COVID Cures
A Pennsylvania doctor accused of prescribing unproven COVID-19 treatments—and funneling them through an Italian eatery—has been fired. A spokesperson from the Tower Health Medical Group told The Daily Beast that Dr. Edith Behr has been “terminated effective immediately” from her surgeon post at Phoenixville Hospital amid allegations she was prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 treatment. The termination comes as Lebanon County Attorney General Pier Hess Graff confirmed that police had received complaints that Taste of Sicily in Palmyra was pushing fake COVID cures on its Facebook page. She added that a “preliminary investigation showed allegations of misconduct which potentially spanned multiple counties.” Since it’s a multi-county issue, the investigation has been passed along to the state’s AG. One such post, as reported by NBC News, features the daughter of the restaurant’s owner and former employee, Christine Mason. In the video, she states, “If you guys know anybody who is sick and who needs ‘I’ or ‘H’ ... we now have a resource ... This place is shipping it for free.” She says the treatments, will help those suffering from the “C-word,” which, in this context, seems to refer to COVID-19.