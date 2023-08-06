Italian Fugitive Caught at Soccer Party After 11 Years on the Lam
BETRAYED
Italian fugitive Vincenzo La Porta, listed as one of the country’s most dangerous men, masterfully evaded capture for more than a decade. But it all came crashing down last week after cops finally arrested him, intercepting him on a motor scooter after 11 years on the run. Evidently, La Porta couldn’t resist partying in honor of his home squad SSC Napoli after the team won the Serie A title in May. He attended a celebration of the team, which would eventually be his downfall after cops spotted him in a photo from the party and tipped them off to his location—the Greek island of Corfu. “The Carabinieri recognized him in a photo taken on the facade of a restaurant. He wore a baseball cap on his head, a blue scarf in his hands,” Italy’s national police force, the Carabinieri, said in a statement Saturday. “Betraying him was his passion for soccer and for the Napoli team.”