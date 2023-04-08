Italian Jogger Andrea Papi Mauled to Death by Bear in Caldes

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
A 26-year-old Italian man who went out for a run before lunch with his girlfriend and his mother never returned—and authorities later found his mauled body in the woods. Police say Andrea Papi, who went running near his village, Caldes, in north-east Italy’s Trentino region, was attacked by a bear during his jog on Mt. Peller and dragged into the trees. Brown bears were reintroduced to the region three decades ago and there have been several other attacks over the years. The bear that killed Papi—leaving DNA on his body—will be euthanized if found.