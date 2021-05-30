Italian Judge Releases Three Held Over Fatal Cable Car Crash
QUESTIONS REMAIN
An Italian judge has released all three defendants who had been held following a fatal cable car accident in northern Italy last Sunday after it emerged that the emergency brake system had been tampered with. Fourteen people died when the towing cable snapped and the emergency brake system failed to keep the cable car from slamming into a pylon and plummeting to the ground. One 5-year-old boy survived and remains in critical but stable condition. Prosecutors had earlier opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter after the service director reportedly admitted to disengaging the brake system to stop the car from sporadically stopping. But a judge ruled Sunday that there just was not enough evidence to hold the cable car company’s owner and manager. The service director is on house arrest and remains under investigation, but has not been charged with a crime.