Italian Lawmaker Introduces Legislation to Penalize Use of English
An Italian lawmaker has proposed imposing fines on those who use English or other foreign languages in official communications and documents. Fabio Rampelli—a lawmaker in the Brothers of Italy party, of which Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is also a member—introduced the legislation to combat “Anglomania,” or the use of English words, writing in the draft that it “demeans and mortifies” Italian, CNN reports. In addition to penalizing English, the legislation would also require all who hold office in public administration to be fluent in Italian, and foreign entities operating in the country would be required to issue Italian editions of internal regulations and employment contracts.