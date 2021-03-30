CHEAT SHEET
    Italian Mafia Fugitive’s Cooking Videos Lead Cops to Hideout

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Sean Gallup/Getty

    Alleged Mafia cocaine smuggler Marc Feren Claude Biart spent seven years on the lam—until he made two mistakes. First, he decided to show off his knife skills by posting cooking videos to YouTube. Second, he forgot to cover up his tattoos. The BBC reports that Italian investigators recognized the ink and tracked down the chef to the Dominican Republic, where he was arrested. Hauled back to Italy, Biart, 53, now faces charges he was in cahoots with the Cacciola family of the fearsome 'Ndrangheta.

