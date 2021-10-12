Italian Man Tries but Fails to Pull Off ‘Lupin’-Inspired Heist
NICE TRY
A 21-year-old man who was picked up by police in Italy after he allegedly tried to rob a church oratory’s bar told investigators he was just trying to imitate the protagonist of the hit Netflix series Lupin. Rather than resembling the skilled thief at the center of the series, however, the man made an epic mess and ultimately broke down and cried when pressed by investigators, the Guardian reports. While he said he’d closely studied the techniques used by the character Assane Diop to pull off breathtaking heists, the man reportedly managed to steal only a bottle of fizzy orange drink and about $25 from the church oratory’s bar in the northern Italian town of Monza.
Any attempts for a more ambitious haul were thwarted by the fact he’d injured his arm while breaking through the glass door to enter. After leaving the scene and seeking help for his injuries, which he claimed he’d suffered as a result of being jumped by muggers, the man is said to have cracked and admitted to police that he’d actually been acting out a Lupin-inspired fantasy.