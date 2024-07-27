Italian Olympic Flag Bearer Loses Wedding Ring In The Seine
FOR THE HIGH JUMP
The Italian Olympic flag bearer lost his wedding ring in the Seine during the opening ceremony—and blamed the rain. High jumper Gianmarco Tamberi revealed the loss as he apologized to his wife, Chiara, in an Instagram post. Tamberi wrote in the post’s caption, “too much [rain] water, too many kilos lost in the last few months or perhaps the uncontainable enthusiasm of what we were doing,” led to his wedding ring slipping off. “I heard it slip away, I saw it fly... I followed it with my eyes until I saw it bounce inside the boat,” Tamberi added. “A tinkle of hope... But unfortunately the bounce was in the wrong direction,” and into the river it fell. “If I had to make up an excuse, I would never have been able to be so imaginative,” he wrote. He then asked his wife if she wanted to throw hers in the river as well so they’d be there “together, forever,” giving him “one more excuse to, as you have always asked me, renew our [vows].” “I love you my love ❤️ May it be a good omen for returning home with an even bigger gold,” Tamberi concluded. Tamberi will compete on August 2.