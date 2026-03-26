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1

Police Crack Case of Bond Girl’s Missing Fortune

MYSTERY SOLVED
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.26.26 5:55PM EDT 
Published 03.26.26 4:37PM EDT 
Ursula Andress, whose stolen assets appeared near Florence. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo.
Ursula Andress, whose stolen assets appeared near Florence. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo. David Moir/REUTERS

Authorities in Italy have recovered $20 million of property and financial assets believed to have been stolen from Ursula Andress, the 90-year-old former Bond girl. Andress, who played the love interest in the original 1962 James Bond film Dr. No, said the money was taken from her by a deceitful financial advisor over eight years. That advisor has apparently died since. Earlier this year, the Bond girl told a Swiss newspaper she was still in shock from the theft. “I was deliberately chosen as a victim. For eight years, I was courted and wooed. They lied to me shamelessly and exploited my goodwill in a perfidious, indeed criminal, way in order to take everything from me. They took advantage of my age.” The money was put to use, buying 11 properties as well as 14 parcels of Italian farmland for growing wine grapes and olives. On Thursday, Italian police announced a connection between the purchases and Andress’ money. Some of the cash was concealed through shady transactions. No arrests have yet been announced. Beyond Andress’ appearance in Dr. No, she acted alongside some of America’s biggest stars, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Read it at ABC News

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2
Hollywood A-Listers Forced to Flee From One of the World’s Top Hotels
IN THE LINE OF FIRE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:54AM EDT 
Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood and Kathryn Newton
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

A group of Hollywood A-listers was forced to flee from one of the world’s top hotels on Wednesday after it caught fire. Among the A-listers was Sarah Michelle Gellar and her Ready or Not 2: Here I Come co-stars, who were forced to evacuate from the Bristol Hotel in Paris when a fire broke out in the kitchen, TMZ reported. There were 400 people in the hotel at the time, with some gathered for a press conference for Ready or Not 2. Two ​members of staff were injured in the fire as they tried to put it out, with another person also injured. All the guests have now returned safely, the hotel said in a statement. More than 100 ⁠firefighters attended the scene. The Bristol Hotel is often used by world leaders when they visit the French President, as well as by celebrities. The five-star hotel was featured in Woody Allen’s 2011 film Midnight in Paris.

Read it at TMZ

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Score a $350 Off Narwal’s Luxury Robot Vacuum Cleaner
BIG SPRING SALE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.25.26 7:31PM EDT 
NARWAL Freo Z10 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, Tangle Free Robot Mop
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Narwal.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are cleaning devices, and there is the Narwal Freo Z Ultra—a sovereign cleaning machine engineered not to impress you, but to liberate you from ever having to think about sweeping and mopping ever again. This seriously effective robot vacuum cleaner doesn’t just deliver surface shine like its other peers on the market—it offers quiet precision, elegant automation, and a professional deep clean with the touch of a button.

The best part? The Freo Z Ultra doesn’t beep for attention incessantly, beg for updates, or require constant supervision to get the job done. With previous robot vacuums I’ve owned, I had to follow the device around to make sure it was working, and it still left behind crumbs, pet dander, and dust. The Freo Ultra gives your floors a major clean and then disappears, leaving behind silence, order, and floors that you could serve dinner on without a plate (OK, almost).

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The robot mop and vacuum cleaner is designed with customizable degrees of suction for a variety of floorings for different situations. It automatically identifies the appropriate suction volume and level depending on its detection of dirt. Its whisper-soft mopping function is also fully automated and doesn’t leave behind streaks.

This isn’t just a cleaning device—it’s basically an invisible butler with a zero-tolerance policy for dirt, dust, and inefficiency. It’s definitely a splurge, but 100 percent worth the investment, especially while it’s steeply discounted for Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This week, you can score up to 40 percent off select Narwal robot vacuum cleaner models, including the Freo Ultra and the more affordable models. If you’ve been looking for a robot vacuum that actually works without constant intervention, Narwal’s robot vacuums will not disappoint.

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3
13-Year-Old Cheerleader Killed in Freak Golf Cart Accident
SHOCK LOSS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 4:54PM EDT 
Julia Rooney
ATA Cheer Lake Norman/Facebook

A North Carolina community is mourning the sudden death of a 13-year-old cheerleader who died in a golf cart accident. Julia Rooney was riding with friends on Monday night when she was thrown from the passenger seat during a low-speed turn near Woodland Heights Elementary and Middle School, according to The Charlotte Observer. She was rushed to a hospital but later died from her injuries. Rooney, a member of the ATA cheer team, was remembered by her team as a bright presence who left a lasting impression. The cheerleader was “a light in our gym and someone who made an impact on everyone she met,” the team wrote in a tribute shared on Instagram, adding that she “always carried the same bright smile” throughout her tenure on the team. The post urged the community to keep Rooney’s family in their thoughts “as they navigate this unimaginable loss.” The cheerleader is survived by her parents, Chris and Dana, as well as her brother, Connor. Rooney’s burial will take place at 11 am on Wednesday, April 1, at St. Therese Catholic, according to her obituary.

Read it at The Sun

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4
Fisherman Recalls Third Attack by Great White Shark
JAWS OF DEFEAT
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 3:53PM EDT 
A great white shark
Gary Kosa / 500px/Getty Images/500px

A veteran fisherman’s daily routine took a perilous turn when a great white shark bit his left foot and nearly dragged him to his death. Luke Kuhn was out with his diving partner, Daniel Field, at Cape Jaffa in Australia on Wednesday searching for lobster when he suddenly said, “all hell broke loose.” As he was reaching under a shelf for a cray, he felt himself getting dragged backwards by something he could only describe as “very powerful.” “I looked over my shoulder, and my left foot was in his [the shark’s] mouth. I was right next to his head,” the fisherman told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Luckily for the experienced diver, this wasn’t his first walk in the park. The 69-old has dived more than 3,000 times and has survived three encounters with a Great White before. In a daring escape, he pulled out his foot in time and rushed back to the surface. “I was in a bit of shock trying to work out what happened, but made my way to the top and just yelled to my mate to come get me. He was at my side within seconds, and said my face was pure white,” he said about the aftermath. His friends now call him “Lucky Luke.”

Read it at People

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My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate Is 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.26.26 2:39PM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plate Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Big Spring sales.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
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As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

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5
First-Class Passenger Blindsided by ‘Flight’ That’s a Bus
GROUND TRANSPORTATION
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 12:13PM EDT 
American Airlines
An Italian Air Force Eurofighter aircraft escorts an American Airlines plane in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on February 23, 2025. Italian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY Italian Air Force/via REUTERS

Some airline passengers are discovering a little too late that their “flight” never leaves the ground. A string of travelers say they were caught off guard after booking tickets through American Airlines—only to find themselves boarding a bus instead of a plane. The confusion stems from routes operated by Landline Company, a service that partners with airlines to offer bus routes that carry official flight numbers. Kennedy Woodard-Jones, 27, told The Washington Post she believed she had booked a first-class flight from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago O’Hare. Nothing seemed unusual—she checked in online, selected a seat, and went to the gate as normal, she told the outlet. It wasn’t until an American Airlines–branded bus pulled up that she realized something was off. The arrangement isn’t hidden, exactly. The airline’s website notes when a route is “operated by Landline” and includes a small bus icon indicating that part of the journey is on the ground. Still, she’s not alone. Another traveler, Shawnte Crossley, told the outlet she was left baffled during a similar booking—at one point asking bus staff how passengers would get to the plane.

Read it at Washington Post

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6
‘Cocaine Sharks’ Found Near Tourist Hot Spot
COKE JAWS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 1:17PM EDT 
The front end of a Tiger shark in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas.
The front end of a Tiger shark in the Atlantic Ocean near the Bahamas. Design Pics Editorial/Design Pics Editorial/Universal

Sharks swimming in the Caribbean are fueled by a cocktail of drugs dumped into the water by human pollution. Researchers have discovered that sharks in the Bahamas are testing positive for substances including cocaine, caffeine, and painkillers. The findings, published in the journal Environmental Pollution, were based on scientists’ analysis of blood samples from 85 sharks off the coast of Eleuthera, one of the most remote islands in the Bahamas. Of those tested, 28 sharks from three different species tested positive for drugs. Two of the sharks had cocaine in their system. Caffeine and painkiller compounds were far more common in the tested sharks, pointing to widespread pollution seeping even into relatively remote waters. Scientists say the exposure to cocaine could be caused by the sharks biting into things, like packets of drugs, out of curiosity. “They bite things to investigate and end up exposed,” researcher Natascha Wosnick of the Federal University of Paraná told Science News. The study’s authors said the findings point to a broader issue: rising levels of pharmaceutical and illicit waste, linked to urbanization and tourism, that are entering marine ecosystems.

Read it at New York Post

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7
Billionaire Heartbroken After Death of 15-Year-Old Son
SHOCK LOSS
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.26 11:52AM EDT 
Ronald Perelman's son, Oscar, died on the island of St. Marteen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.
Ronald Perelman's son, Oscar, died on the island of St. Marteen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

The teenage son of billionaire investor Ronald Perelman, 83, and Dr. Anna Chapman has died on the island of St. Maarten, according to Page Six. Oscar Perelman was just 15 years old. His passing on Tuesday night was reportedly related to a chronic medical issue. A source told Page Six that Oscar was a “kind, smart child.” Perelman married psychiatrist Anna Chapman in 2010. The couple had their son, Oscar, through a surrogate the same year. A source told Page Six that the couple had wanted a baby together for a while and that Ronald had never looked “happier or more content.” After Oscar, Perelman and Chapman welcomed another baby by surrogate in 2012. Ronald has been married five times and has fathered eight children in total. Perelman adopted three children with his first wife, Faith Golding, Steven, Josh, and Hope before Faith gave birth to their fourth child, Debra. Their marriage lasted until 1984. Perelman married Claudia Cohen in 1984 with the pair having one child together, Samantha, who died in 1993 after a secret seven-year battle with ovarian cancer. Perelman married Patricia Duff in 1995 and the pair had a daughter, Caleigh Sophia. Perelman was also married to actress Ellen Barkin from 2000-2005. He made his fortune in the 1980s through a string of successful investments, including with Revlon and Panavision. He then became a towering philanthropist in New York, making large donations to several area hospitals, including NYU Langone Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center. His net worth dropped significantly in recent years, from an estimated $19.8 billion in 2018 to $1.9 billion in 2022.

Read it at Page Six

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8
American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Over Alarming Problem
MALFUNCTION
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.26.26 10:19AM EDT 
American Airlines Boeing 737
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: An American Airlines Boeing 737 airplane departs from Los Angeles International Airport en route Nashville on January 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its front tire blew. Flight 1461 had taken off Wednesday from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in North Carolina at about 7 p.m. and was scheduled to land at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International about an hour and 45 minutes later. When the Boeing 737-800 arrived in Newark, though, it experienced a “malfunctioning nose landing gear” and had to make an emergency landing, a Port Authority spokesperson said. No injuries were reported, and the plane was towed to the gate after landing. The emergency landing came two days after Newark faced a temporary ground stop after smoke disrupted operations inside the air traffic control tower. It also follows a deadly crash in nearby LaGuardia Airport, where on Sunday an Air Canada flight crashed into a firetruck that was on the runway, killing two pilots and hospitalizing dozens of passengers.

Read it at New York Post

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Brooke Shields’ Go-To Brow Serum Is 40% Off Right Now
BIG SPRING DEALS
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 03.25.26 4:27PM EDT 
Published 03.25.26 4:25PM EDT 
Grandebrow Brow Serum Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a child of the late ’90s and early ’00s, I made the infinitely regrettable decision to pluck my eyebrows into a thin, sperm-like shape in junior high. My mom warned me they wouldn’t grow back if I ignored her advice. Naturally, I didn’t listen.

Over a decade later, my brows were still paying the price for my preteen attempts to channel my inner grunge supermodel. So when I came across a video of Brooke Shields swearing by Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum, I figured it was worth a shot. In just four weeks, my sparse brows looked noticeably fuller, healthier, and far closer to their pre-plucked state.

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Like Shields, I use the brow serum morning and night (even though the brand recommends applying it just once daily), and I haven’t experienced any irritation.

If you’re trying to recover from overplucking or just want fuller, healthier brows and lashes, Grande Cosmetics’ Grandebrow Serum lives up to the hype. Even better, they’re currently 40 percent off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale—so there’s never been a better time to stock up.

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9
‘Summer Breeze’ Songwriter Dies at 85
RIP
Meera Navlakha 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:33AM EDT 
Dash Crofts performs at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Dash Crofts performs at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Hill/WireImage

American musician Dash Crofts, best known for creating 1972’s double-platinum single “Summer Breeze,” has died at 85. Crofts was one-half of the musical duo Seals and Crofts, alongside multi-instrumentalist Jim Seals, who died in 2022 at the age of 79. Crofts died on Wednesday from complications of heart surgery, his family told TMZ. The duo’s producer, Louie Shelton, released a tribute to the drummer, writing, “Sad to hear our dear brother and partner in music has passed away today. Sending love and prayers to all his family and many fans.” Seals and Crofts found success as a musical duo throughout the ‘70s, also releasing “Diamond Girl” in 1973, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The two ended their collaboration in 1983, but reunited a few times in the ’90s and again in 2004. “Around 1980, we were still drawing 10,000 to 12,000 people at concerts,” Seals once told the Los Angeles Times, “but we could see, with this change coming where everybody wanted dance music, that those days were numbered.”

Read it at TMZ

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10
Hollywood Star Accused of Disturbing Tennis Club With Relentless ‘Outbursts’
YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 03.26.26 9:21AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Shia LaBeouf attends the UK Premiere of "Salvable" at The Curzon Soho on July 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)
Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf is terrorizing his local tennis club, according to TMZ. Citing sources, it says the actor—who starred as tennis bad boy John McEnroe in the 2017 film Borg vs McEnroe—is the subject of an email sent to New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club members warning them of a “new neighboring resident whose continued outbursts have affected the club environment.” TMZ says the actor has been known to sit across the road from the Louisiana club in his Porsche, delivering “random outbursts when interacting with members coming and going.” It also claims that despite not being a member of the club himself, the 39-year-old Transformers star has offered members money to play with him, and has interrupted classes. Members have been told not to engage and report any major incidents to the club as it works “to resolve this matter and ensure the continued tranquility of the club.” It also said it would temporarily close the entrance on LaBeouf’s street to limit contact. The actor was accused of using homophobic language in a Big Easy bar and arrested with a battery charge in February following a meltdown at Mardi Gras. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for LaBeouf and the tennis club for comment.

Read it at TMZ

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