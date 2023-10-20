Italian Prime Minister Dumps Partner After Sexist Comments Scandal
FINITO
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, 46, says she’s split from her journalist partner, Andrea Giambruno, amid a scandal over his sexist comments on the set of his television news program. Meloni made the announcement on Friday on her social media accounts, writing, “Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it.” She said she would remain focused on her work despite the separation. The former couple share a 7-year-old daughter. According to the BBC and CNN, a satirical television show, Striscia La Notizia, showed recordings of his off-air behavior earlier this week, in which he appeared to touch his groin and make unwanted advances to a female coworker. In another clip, Giambruno can be heard bragging about an affair and telling female colleagues that they would be allowed to work under him if they participated in group sex. He had previously been condemned in August for seeming to blame the victim in a gang rape. Meloni distanced herself from Giambruno’s remarks and refused to address questions. Giambruno has not spoken about his ex’s social media posts or the videos of his off-air comments.