Italian Prince Will Renounce Title to Instagram Influencer Daughter, 19
PASSING IT ON
An Italian prince announced his intention to renounce his title to the country’s throne this week, passing it to his 19-year-old daughter, an Instagram influencer and model who he says has a better chance of restoring the country’s now-defunct monarchy. Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy said he hoped the decision would put a more “modern” face on the country’s royal family. Vittoria, his daughter, is currently a political science and art history student studying in London, and boasts more than 80,000 followers on Instagram. “It won’t be tomorrow or in one year, but when she is ready,” Filiberto told The Telegraph of his decision. “It’s important that the younger generation have a chance to put new, modern ideas into practice. They are much more conscious than us of the problems facing the world. And it is important that she doesn’t become the heir at too late a stage in her life.” The Savoy family line held the Italian throne from the country’s 19th century unification to 1946, when a referendum abolished the institution altogether.