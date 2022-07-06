Rescue Teams Find Body Parts in Search for Missing Hikers After Italian Glacier Avalanche
Rescuers searching for missing hikers after a deadly avalanche in Italy have discovered body parts. At least seven people were killed Sunday when a massive piece of the Marmolada glacier fell off, sparking a powerful avalanche of rock and ice in the Dolomite mountains that rushed onto hikers below. Bad weather hindered rescue teams’ efforts Monday, while sunny conditions allowed choppers to take them to the site on Tuesday—though hopes of finding survivors rapidly faded. It was initially thought that 13 people were still missing, but the number was later reduced to five, authorities said. Maurizio Dellantonio, the national president of the Alpine Rescue service, said rescuers had found body parts and hiking equipment on top the avalanche’s debris. “We have recovered so many fragments over the last two days,” Dellantonio said. “They are very painful for those who pick them up. And then for those who have to analyze them.”