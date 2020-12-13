Italian World Cup Soccer Hero’s Home Burgled During his Funeral

Read it at BBC
Burglars who broke into the home of the late Italian World Cup soccer hero Paolo Rossi during his funeral made off with cash and a valuable watch, according to his wife, Federica Cappelletti, who returned home to the couple’s Tuscan villa to find it ransacked after the funeral on Saturday, which was attended by thousands of adoring soccer fans. Rossi, who is credited with helping secure Italy’s 1982 World Cup victory, died at the age of 64 last week. Police are checking surveillance footage to try to determine who broke into the home.