    UP IN SMOKE

    Italians Shut Down Plan to Make Venice a Smoke-Free City

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

    The picturesque city of Venice will remain an open-air ashtray after the city’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro mooted his own plan to ban outdoor smoking in the city. Brugnaro introduced legislation after a visit to Tokyo, which is one of the world’s most successful examples of a smoke-free city. But Brugnaro was met with resistance from gondoliers, shop keepers and Venetian citizens who feel any smoking ban should just apply to tourists. Brugnaro says he will now consider implementing smoke-free zones in only the most heavily-trafficked tourist areas of the popular destination city.

