Italy Cancels Venice Carnival Celebration Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Read it at Reuters
The head of Italy’s Veneto region has decided to cancel the last two days of its famed Venice Carnival celebrations due to a growing coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. So far, at least 132 cases have been confirmed and three people have died from the virus. Luca Zaia, the regional governor, said the celebrations already in progress Sunday will carry on as scheduled, but all events will be canceled for Monday and Tuesday, the culmination of the normally festive event. “As of this evening there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, sporting as well, until March 1 inclusive,” he said.