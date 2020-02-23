CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Italy Cancels Venice Carnival Celebration Over Coronavirus Outbreak

    UNMASKED

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

    The head of Italy’s Veneto region has decided to cancel the last two days of its famed Venice Carnival celebrations due to a growing coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. So far, at least 132 cases have been confirmed and three people have died from the virus. Luca Zaia, the regional governor, said the celebrations already in progress Sunday will carry on as scheduled, but all events will be canceled for Monday and Tuesday, the culmination of the normally festive event. “As of this evening there will be a ban on the Venice Carnival as well as on all events, sporting as well, until March 1 inclusive,” he said.

    Read it at Reuters