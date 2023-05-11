CHEAT SHEET
Kindergarten Evacuated After Huge Explosion in Central Milan
A large explosion ripped through cars in central Milan on Thursday after a truck carrying oxygen cylinders burst into flames in the heart of the city in northern Italy, according to reports. The incident reportedly left the truck’s driver with injuries to his leg and hand, while five vehicles parked nearby were damaged by the fire. A nearby kindergarten was evacuated along with two apartment buildings and a pharmacy. Firefighters told the Corriere Della Sera newspaper that the blaze began in the truck’s engine compartment and the driver attempted in vain to contain the fire before it was dramatically accelerated by 20 cylinders of highly flammable gas.