Italy Now has More Coronavirus Cases Than South Korea—and Six Times as Many Deaths
Italy has now surpassed every country except China for novel coronavirus cases and deaths. In their daily bulletin, Italian authorities reported 7,375 cases across the country, an increase of 1,492 from the day before. The number of deaths has also risen substantially, from 233 to 366. Early Sunday, the government took the unprecedented measure of locking down more than 16 million people in the north, including the entire cities of Milan and Venice, which sparked a mass exodus as people tried to leave the region. Schools remain closed across the country, and movie theaters, museums and sporting facilities are closed. Residents in all of Italy are asked to stay at least one meter (3 feet) apart, limiting access to coffee bars, grocery stores and medical facilities. The government is expected to announce strict enforcement measures to enact the new measures meant to try to contain the coronavirus. Italy had just 3 known cases of the virus on Feb. 21.