Italy Offers the Actual Colosseum for Zuckerberg vs. Musk Cage Fight: TMZ
ROMAN BLOODBATH
Italy’s minister of culture has contacted Mark Zuckerberg about the possibility of staging a fight against Elon Musk in the Colosseum, according to TMZ. The tech billionaires appeared to publicly agree earlier this month to some form of cage match, with Zuckerberg responding to Musk’s request on Instagram with the words: “Send Me Location.” TMZ now claims Zuckerberg’s team passed along the Colosseum offer to UFC President Dana White, who has previously said that both the Twitter owner and Meta boss are “dead serious” about having a brawl. The outlet also said Friday that Musk and Zuckerberg have been negotiating with White “multiple times each day for more than a week.” If a fight did go ahead and the Italian offer is real, it’s unclear if it would take place inside or outside the 2,000-year-old arena, as only a few hundred people could attend in temporary seating within the amphitheater.